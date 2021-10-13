Legal & General Group Plc Sells 31,516 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,516 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after buying an additional 70,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.62. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

