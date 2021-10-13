Legal & General Group Plc Has $9.51 Million Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,088 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Post were worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POST. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Post by 1.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37,787 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 19,919.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 936,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Post by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,503,000 after acquiring an additional 103,363 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Post by 4.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,846,000 after acquiring an additional 23,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Post in the second quarter worth $52,247,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Shares of POST opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.12 and a 52 week high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

