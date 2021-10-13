Analysts Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to Post $1.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Lumentum reported earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LITE. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Lumentum stock opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.94. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 41.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,056,000 after buying an additional 1,230,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,747 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 30.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,380 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

