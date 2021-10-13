Zacks: Brokerages Expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.17). Conifer posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.26). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa acquired 38,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $103,777.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conifer stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

