JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of News worth $25,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,690,000 after buying an additional 5,688,638 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of News by 194.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,776,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after buying an additional 3,816,556 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter valued at $89,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 218.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,268 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in News in the first quarter valued at about $47,046,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. News Co. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.52.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.