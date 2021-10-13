Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,087 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Amyris were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 930,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after acquiring an additional 43,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 167,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,530 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 104,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,364,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,069,000 after acquiring an additional 726,033 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

In other Amyris news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Amyris stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. Analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

