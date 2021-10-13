Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

CMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

