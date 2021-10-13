American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,397,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.70% of American Well worth $142,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of American Well by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in American Well by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.84.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $65,580.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 702,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,206.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,083,058.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,196,994. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

