BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,631,988 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 1,020.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $150,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in I-Mab during the second quarter valued at $12,317,000. Tobam bought a new stake in I-Mab during the second quarter worth about $12,450,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in I-Mab during the second quarter worth about $445,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in I-Mab during the second quarter worth about $1,836,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in I-Mab during the second quarter worth about $394,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.66.

IMAB opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.85. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $32.64 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

