Deutsche Bank AG Buys 72,788 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,788 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of Alector worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alector by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,412,000 after acquiring an additional 121,313 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Alector by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,641,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,486,000 after acquiring an additional 359,236 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Alector by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alector by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,617,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,714,000 after acquiring an additional 80,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALEC. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

ALEC stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. Analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $1,557,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $2,533,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,210 shares of company stock worth $7,294,058. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

