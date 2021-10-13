Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 973,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $26,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Liberty Global by 523.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834,739 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Liberty Global by 70.8% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,396 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 53.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,973,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,103 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Global by 336.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,696,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,755,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,460,000 after acquiring an additional 966,932 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter.

LBTYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

