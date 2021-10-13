JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,128 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Brown & Brown worth $27,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,319,000 after purchasing an additional 840,666 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,382,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,186,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,426,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,062,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,563,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,633 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,373,000 after acquiring an additional 98,235 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.72. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

