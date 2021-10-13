JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 495,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.50% of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF worth $27,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIGB. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,736,000. Graypoint LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JIGB stock opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.68. JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $58.56.

