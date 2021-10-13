Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Shares of SLCT opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. Select Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $350.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of Select Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the second quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 94.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the first quarter worth $120,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 317.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of general commercial and retail financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans and other associated financial services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, NC.

