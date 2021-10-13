Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 21,371 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,301 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 361.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEP. UBS Group began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

NEP stock opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.81. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $60.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

