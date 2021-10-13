Bank of Montreal Can Has $5.73 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 72.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 57,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.82. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

