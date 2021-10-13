Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 375,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,262 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.52% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 3,969.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,872 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRD opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $478.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $36,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

