Insider Selling: HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$11,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$490,250.

Darcy Glenn Daubaras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$11,550.00.

CVE:HIVE opened at C$3.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.40 and a one year high of C$7.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

