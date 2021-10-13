Tonya Austin Sells 665 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $47,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tonya Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Tonya Austin sold 1,227 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $94,699.86.

On Friday, August 13th, Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $236,259.20.

On Friday, July 16th, Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $38,468.79.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $85.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 819,636 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 15.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,626,000 after purchasing an additional 387,101 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,233,000 after purchasing an additional 332,895 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 29.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,369,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,754,000 after purchasing an additional 312,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 36.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after purchasing an additional 274,381 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

