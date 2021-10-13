ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) Insider Douglas Lingard Purchases 18,000 Shares

ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) insider Douglas Lingard bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.39 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$24,966.00 ($17,832.86).

Douglas Lingard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ImExHS alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Douglas Lingard bought 42,855 shares of ImExHS stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.39 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$59,439.89 ($42,457.06).

On Tuesday, September 7th, Douglas Lingard bought 20,000 shares of ImExHS stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.39 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$27,800.00 ($19,857.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

ImExHS Limited operates as an imaging software as a service and ancillary service provider in Australia and internationally. It is involved in developing and selling Hiruko software platform that comprises radiology information system, which manages the workflow management system with a patient data and image distribution system, as well as picture archiving and communication system that allows healthcare organization to capture, store, view, and share radiology images.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ImExHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImExHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.