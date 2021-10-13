Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Q2 worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 936.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.51 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.92.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,298,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,291 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QTWO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

