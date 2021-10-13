SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) by 192.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 604,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,445 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,200,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,172,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,420,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,016,000. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVFC opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

