Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.48

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.48 and last traded at $60.94, with a volume of 28714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPE shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 6.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,227 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 78.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 51,973 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 44.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

