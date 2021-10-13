Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,885.00

Draper Esprit VCT PLC (LON:EDV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,885 ($24.63) and last traded at GBX 1,885 ($24.63), with a volume of 47131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,765 ($23.06).

EDV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Draper Esprit VCT from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,720.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 881.27. The firm has a market cap of £4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Draper Esprit VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Draper Esprit VCT Company Profile

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

