Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,048,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,446,000 after purchasing an additional 640,256 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,268,000 after purchasing an additional 310,764 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,615,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,443,000 after purchasing an additional 836,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,035,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,254,000 after purchasing an additional 163,350 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $40.94.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.