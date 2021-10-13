Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 153 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $144.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.82 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.59.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

