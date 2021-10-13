Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 77.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UVE opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $16.57.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.11%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $278,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $816,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

