Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 19,978 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Primerica worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Primerica by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $162.33 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.27 and a 200-day moving average of $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

