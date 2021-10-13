Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 76,825 iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.55% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDEM. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDEM opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $63.31. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $68.18.

