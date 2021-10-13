Blair William & Co. IL Buys 699 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 122.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $24.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.