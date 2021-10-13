Blair William & Co. IL Sells 532 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.37. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.