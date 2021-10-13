TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Up 5%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price traded up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.00. 95,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,630,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $6.90 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.26.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,250,000 after buying an additional 4,909,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,882,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,644,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,767 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,229,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 213.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,873,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.