Short Interest in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Drops By 92.1%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the September 15th total of 236,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PainReform in the second quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PainReform during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PainReform during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in PainReform by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 347,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in PainReform during the first quarter valued at $3,710,000. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFX opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. PainReform has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $7.84.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

