Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FLXN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Flexion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Flexion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Flexion Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.96.

FLXN stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $467.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 176,792 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,917 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 189,553 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 61,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 65,425 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

