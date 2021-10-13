Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Short Interest Update

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 454.2% from the September 15th total of 642,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RCAT stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74. Red Cat has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 579.23% and a negative net margin of 264.75%. The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCAT. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

