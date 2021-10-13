Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) Short Interest Up 218.8% in September

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 218.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Petra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,618,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Petra Acquisition by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 764,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 242,673 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Petra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Petra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Petra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAIC opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Petra Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

