iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

CRBN opened at $165.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.95 and its 200-day moving average is $165.77. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $127.24 and a one year high of $173.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.