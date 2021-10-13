Brokerages Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. O2Micro International posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM opened at $6.10 on Friday. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $173.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in O2Micro International by 39.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

