Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 11,447 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COPX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 305.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,113,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

