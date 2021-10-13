Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,459 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 22.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after buying an additional 135,541 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 67.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 71,297 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 19.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 52,382 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 5.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 35.22.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

