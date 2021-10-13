LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 711.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in LendingTree by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LendingTree stock opened at $137.10 on Wednesday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.02 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

