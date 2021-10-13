Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,424 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $78,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 854.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $190,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CII opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

