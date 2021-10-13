Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 22.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $63,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $144,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

