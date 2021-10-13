Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 400.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 111,017 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,739,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 46.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 325.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 62,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 21,028 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $210,700.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,375 and have sold 153,266 shares valued at $1,616,438. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

