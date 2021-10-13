Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $191,000 Position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNED. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at $7,850,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan Shar sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,645.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $155,601.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 72,866 shares of company stock valued at $739,286. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

BNED opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $579.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.44. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $240.79 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.