Analysts Anticipate Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.21). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

VKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,584,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 360,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 326,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 242,938 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 220,695 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $481.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.83.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

