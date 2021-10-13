The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Upwork worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth $8,493,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 32.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth $281,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,744. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.65 and a beta of 1.97. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

