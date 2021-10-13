The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Viasat were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Viasat by 385.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 210,232 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,170 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,685,000 after acquiring an additional 271,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.17, a PEG ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

