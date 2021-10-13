KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,004 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.17% of KAR Auction Services worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth $45,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

