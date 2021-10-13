The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Grocery Outlet worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GO. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,799,000 after purchasing an additional 105,072 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,383 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 378,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 521,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $364,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,068,870. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GO. MKM Partners lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

